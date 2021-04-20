Seltzers and frizzante about to make a splash in local alcohol market

New drinks for local aspirational set

So you’ve heard about hard seltzers and frizzante, but what exactly are they? Worry not, here is a breakdown of what the new drinks on the block are.



A frizzante is a lightly sparkling beverage. It is made using the charmat method. This is a sparkling winemaking process which “traps” bubbles through carbonation in large steel tanks. ..