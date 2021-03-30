Baked fish with mint and lemon yoghurt is a perfect choice

Recipes to try on Easter weekend with your family

The Easter break is upon us and a lot of people are looking forward to the break. With Easter comes the expectations of catching up with family, a sense of thanksgiving and generous food portions. Some people in SA choose to eat fish over meat on Good Friday.



Foodie Elmarie Berry, who often collaborates with wine estate Roodeberg, has a light and zesty baked fish, mint and lemon yoghurt recipe for you to try. There are two other recipes to add to your options, a completely meatless dish and a scrumptious dessert...