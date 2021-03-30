Baked fish with mint and lemon yoghurt is a perfect choice
Recipes to try on Easter weekend with your family
The Easter break is upon us and a lot of people are looking forward to the break. With Easter comes the expectations of catching up with family, a sense of thanksgiving and generous food portions. Some people in SA choose to eat fish over meat on Good Friday.
Foodie Elmarie Berry, who often collaborates with wine estate Roodeberg, has a light and zesty baked fish, mint and lemon yoghurt recipe for you to try. There are two other recipes to add to your options, a completely meatless dish and a scrumptious dessert...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.