Delicious recipes to try from LesDaChef's new cookbook

Lesego Semenya turned his back on his job as a process engineer in 2008 to complete a grande diploma in food and wine. The 36-year old,who was diagnosed with mild depression at the time, was not happy. “I realised my passion lay in a career that would allow me to use my creativity and my hands. I wanted to start my own business,” he says.

Today, the Soweto born chef has started his own business, amassed a dedicated social-media following, and released his debut cookbook, Dijo. “I decided to release Dijo now, as I felt there was a place for it in the market as more young urban South Africans get back into appreciating local cuisine,” he says.

In his quest to become one of the country’s foremost chefs (having appeared on TV shows as a judge, and winning numerous accolades), LesDaChef, as he is known, is determined “to remove all the snobbery” from food.

Semenya trained at the Prue Leith Chefs Academy,and he now wants to showcase the food we grew up with and our heritage in an accessible and beautiful manner, but with a twist.

Enter Dijo: My Food, My Journey, which — with its beautiful imagery of food,street life, and African dishes — is an ode to the way of life from which Semenya gained his inspiration.