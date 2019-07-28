Pirates down Chiefs in game of mystery

The mystery of the missing George Maluleka overshadowed the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup exhibition match after Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium yesterday.

That, and the presence of Khama Billiat, who is a subject of speculation on whether he is staying put at Chiefs or moving back to his old club Mamelodi Sundowns, provided the intrigue of an Agatha Christie mystery novel.

A third aspect was how, even given the flawed nature of this match, Chiefs looked immensely undercooked in the first half, though did improve in the second.

This corporately-hijacked, or sold, gimmick of a "Soweto Derby" sees fans voting in starting line-ups. It needs innovations each year to appease the sponsors' insatiable appetite for maximum exposure through supporter interaction.

The legions of Amakhosi and Buccaneer faithful, hungry after the starvation of an off-season, annually pack FNB for a game that resembles a 1960s Chinese ping-pong friendship tour exhibition match-up.