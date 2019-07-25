I'll be No.1 - upbeat Bruce Bvuma throws down gauntlet to Khune

Prodigy Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has confidently declared he's ready to snatch the No. 1 jersey from the experienced Itumeleng Khune.

While Khune is still out injured since January, Bvuma is fresh from the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt with Bafana Bafana, and he's raring to taste his first Soweto derby on Saturday.

Chiefs face rivals Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.

"I just cannot wait for him [Khune] to come back, so that we can start competing.

"Not that I am playing because of his injury,'' Bvuma asserted during Chiefs' media open day at Naturena yesterday.

"With everything that I got, including being at the Afcon, I believe I stand a good chance to compete with him. I believe I stand a good chance to fight for the No.1 spot, we will see what's going to happen," Bvuma said.