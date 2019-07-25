I'll be No.1 - upbeat Bruce Bvuma throws down gauntlet to Khune
Prodigy Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has confidently declared he's ready to snatch the No. 1 jersey from the experienced Itumeleng Khune.
While Khune is still out injured since January, Bvuma is fresh from the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt with Bafana Bafana, and he's raring to taste his first Soweto derby on Saturday.
Chiefs face rivals Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.
"I just cannot wait for him [Khune] to come back, so that we can start competing.
"Not that I am playing because of his injury,'' Bvuma asserted during Chiefs' media open day at Naturena yesterday.
"With everything that I got, including being at the Afcon, I believe I stand a good chance to compete with him. I believe I stand a good chance to fight for the No.1 spot, we will see what's going to happen," Bvuma said.
In Egypt, the 24-year-old was Bafana's third option keeper behind SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet, who's just left Bidvest Wits.
"Everything I learnt in the Afcon will help me mature quicker. Even though I did not play, I learnt a lot. To be in the same pitch as [Egypt superstar] Mohamed Salah made me realise that anything is possible."
Ahead of this pre-season derby, a sold-out affair, the Amakhosi development graduate has insisted it's time to put everything he's been learning into practice.
"I believe I was born ready. It's a great opportunity for me, playing in the derby, there's no friendly game in this kind of a game. I cannot wait for Saturday; I just want to be there. show what I am capable of doing.
"There's no time to go there [at the derby] to learn, it's the time for me to stamp my authority here at the team."
Bvuma also shared how the prospect of playing his first senior Soweto derby has evoked some pleasant childhood memories, recalling when he used to attend this eagerly anticipated tie with his father.
"It's one of the biggest games I will ever play, I won't lie. [I] remember going to the stadium as a kid with my father, watching this game and supporting Chiefs.
"When I saw I will be starting, I told him [his father] 'no you cannot miss this one...'"