Winning this one a huge boost - Bernard Parker

With the amount of criticism he's been receiving from a section of Kaizer Chiefs' supporters, it's rather surprising that striker Bernard Parker has garnered more votes than any other player in the Carling Black Label Cup.

For this sold-out "beer cup" clash against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Parker amassed more than 89,000 votes, making him the most-voted-for player from both teams.

"There'll always be criticism, but I have been in the game long enough to know that criticism is nothing personal," said Parker.

"It's just a kick in the butt to say 'hey, pull up your socks'. The supporters see that we put in the work, the passion is there."

Despite having recruited only four new players so far, Parker has given an impression that the Glamour Boys' squad is an improvement on last season.