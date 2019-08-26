Will Kaizer Chiefs shot stopper Itumeleng Khune be fit for Cape Town City showdown?

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp wouldn’t be drawn into whether star goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was going to be fit for Tuesday’s away league game against Cape Town City.

Khune came back into the matchday squad for the first time since December when Chiefs hosted Supersport United on Saturday and when he greeted the fans on his way to on the bench‚ they responded warmly and expectantly. A shoulder injury has kept him on the sidelines for months.

“I quoted myself saying Khama Billiat and Itumeleng Khune will be available for selection with the view to this game (against Supersport).

"That doesn’t mean I’m dumping myself into a headache in terms of selection‚” Middendorp said.

“We had to watch the week and look at how these guys were performing.

"We’re discussing these players every day but I think in this moment‚ we had a win-win situation for everyone.

"Khune was in the squad and wanted to feel the team environment‚ which he hasn’t had since December last year.

"He needs to be put in step-by-step but (goalkeeper) Daniel Akpeyi had a good game.”