Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has worked hard on finishing with his players but the newly promoted side are yet to score after their first three games in the top-flight.

Barker has admitted that more work is needed after spending more than two weeks on finishing.

“It is obvious we have to find ways to create more goalscoring chances.

"We haven’t got a goal yet‚” said Barker after the goalless draw with Maritzburg United in Stellenbosch’s first home game of the season on Sunday.

It was a first game in a fortnight for Stellenbosch‚ after losing 1-0 to neighbours Cape Town City‚ and they had used the preceding two weeks to train hard on attacking formations and ideas.

But Barker is insisting on patience as the rookies find their feet in the Absa Premiership.

“At the end of the day‚ it’s foundations that are being laid‚" he said.