Orlando Pirates stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted that the Bucs are in a crisis of confidence.

Pirates were handed an embarrassingly early exit from the African Champions League at the hands of Zambian rookies Green Eagles at the weekend and Mokwena conceded that the Bucs are reeling.

A 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium in the second leg of the first round tie handed Green Eagles a 2-1 aggregate triumph on Saturday night.

“Confidence is a consequence of results‚” said Mokwena.

Eagles are competing in Africa’s top club competition for the first time and hailed their success as the biggest in their club’s history.

But for Pirates it was yet another miserable night after a tentative start to the season‚ highlighted by a lack of goals and last week’s abrupt departure of coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“Wins breed confidence but they have been in short supply at the moment.

"At the same time‚ goals haven’t been coming‚” added Mokwona.

Pirates had a mountain of chances as they laid siege to their opponents’ goal‚ but they displayed the kind of finishing prowess that undid all the quality they displayed in other departments.

The performance emphasised that the inability to score is now a plague for South African football.

“The boys gave their all‚" Mokwena continued.

"You cannot ask for more.

"I think it was clear to see that the players did the best they could‚ they left everything on the pitch.