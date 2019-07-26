Salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby

"We have no intention of relinquishing our trophy to Pirates. The fact that the competition was not staged because of the Fifa World Cup in Russia last year, only made us as Amakhosi hungrier," said Majoro.

No slouch in the game of banter, Moleme fired back, telling Majoro that nothing will stop the Buccaneers from winning for the fifth time.

The two lads, who both coincidentally hail from the Free State, took full advantage of the Beer Cup's vow to maximise the fans' experience, by calling Sesotho radio station Lesedi FM.

The two coaches declined to disclose what their formations and starting line-up will be, but appealed to fellow fans to fully participate in the festivities by filling up the FNB Stadium and making their presences felt on all social media platforms.

"We appreciate this competition for remaining fresh, and finding new innovative ways to engage the fans. For example, this year the fans have been given the opportunity to select game-changers, and will be voting for Man of the Match, favourite captain and substitutions," Moleme said.