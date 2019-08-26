Sundowns could get two players it wants before transfer window closes: Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hasn’t given up hope of making one or two major signings before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the week.

Sundowns have been heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat and Mosimane said anything is possible as the last day of doing transfer business approaches.

"You know the players we want and we can’t get them for now‚ but we will try again.

"We have to push because anything is possible in football‚" said Mosimane.

Mosimane said in Europe the players have the power to decide where and how they move to clubs‚ which is very different to the way transfers are handled in South Africa.

"If David Luiz wants to go to Arsenal‚ he goes and you know what he does to go‚" he said.