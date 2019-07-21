Bvuma set for derby nod

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is likely to be in goal for Kaizer Chiefs when they face arch foes Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

This is after Chiefs confirmed on Friday that their first-choice keeper, Itumeleng Khune, won't be ready for this eagerly anticipated pre-season Soweto derby as he's still recovering from a shoulder injury.

"Khune has resumed training and we're assessing him daily," said Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner.

"He has made considerable progress but we will only be able to ascertain his readiness to play at the beginning of August. A shoulder injury is sensitive and we have to make sure he is comfortable and ready to play."