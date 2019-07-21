Bvuma set for derby nod
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is likely to be in goal for Kaizer Chiefs when they face arch foes Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
This is after Chiefs confirmed on Friday that their first-choice keeper, Itumeleng Khune, won't be ready for this eagerly anticipated pre-season Soweto derby as he's still recovering from a shoulder injury.
"Khune has resumed training and we're assessing him daily," said Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner.
"He has made considerable progress but we will only be able to ascertain his readiness to play at the beginning of August. A shoulder injury is sensitive and we have to make sure he is comfortable and ready to play."
It's an open secret that the Amakhosi faithful are distrustful of Daniel Akpeyi, meaning Bvuma has the upper hand, especially as the players for this match are voted for by the fans.
By Friday, Bvuma, who was Bafana's third option behind Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), had accumulated about 15000 votes, while Akpeyi was approaching 10000.
Akpeyi had a solid Afcon with Nigeria, starting five of their seven matches in Egypt. He kept two clean sheets, conceding five as the Super Eagles clinched bronze.
Perhaps this may convince some Chiefs supporters to have faith in the Nigerian No1.
Meanwhile, at the opposite end, former Chiefs shot stopper Brilliant Khuzwayo looks certain to eventually don the famous black and white Buccaneers jersey in a competitive match. Khuzwayo, who's yet to make his Pirates debut after joining from Chiefs at the start of last season, had amassed more than 38000 votes by Friday.