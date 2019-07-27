Undercooked Chiefs, scary Pirates and a Mystery of a Missing Maluleka in the Beer Cup

The Mystery of the Missing George Maluleka overshadowed the preseason Carling Black Label what-what Cup exhibition match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

That, and the presence of Khama Billiat, reported to be asking his old club Mamelodi Sundowns for a return and apparently seeking a way out of Chiefs after just a year, provided the intrigue of an Agatha Christie mystery novel.

A third aspect was how, even given the flawed nature of this match, Chiefs looked immensely undercooked in the first half, though did improve in the second.

This corporately-hijacked, or sold, gimmick of a “Soweto Derby” sees fans voting in starting line-ups. It needs innovations each year to appease the sponsors’ insatiable appetite for maximum exposure through supporter interaction.

The legions of Amakhosi and Buccaneer faithful, hungry after the starvation of an off-season, annually pack FNB for a game that resembles a 1960s Chinese ping-pong friendship tour exhibition match-up.