Soweto giants fans confident ahead of derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are hurting after years of failing to win trophies.

Bucs have gone five seasons without a trophy and their arch-rivals Amakhosi are on a four-season barren spell.

But before the start of the season to see if they can redeem themselves, there's an issue of the bragging rights at stake in tomorrow's Carling Black Label Cup clash at FNB Stadium.

It's a sold-out affair and some of the two clubs' recognisable faces like Dineo Mokwena of Pirates are looking forward to see if Pirates can continue their recent dominance over Chiefs.

"Yes, you know our neighbours are so loud," asserted Mokwena, who hails from the Leribe district, Lesotho.

"So, whenever we beat them, we get that confidence [to talk back]."