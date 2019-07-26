Soccer

Soweto giants fans confident ahead of derby

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 26 July 2019 - 10:48
Dineo Mokwena (Pirates) and Grace Matlou (Chiefs) gearing up for tomorrow's Soweto Derby. /Thulani Mbele
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are hurting after years of failing to win trophies.

Bucs have gone five seasons without a trophy and their arch-rivals Amakhosi are on a four-season barren spell.

But before the start of the season to see if they can redeem themselves, there's an issue of the bragging rights at stake in tomorrow's Carling Black Label Cup clash at FNB Stadium.

It's a sold-out affair and some of the two clubs' recognisable faces like Dineo Mokwena of Pirates are looking forward to see if Pirates can continue their recent dominance over Chiefs.

"Yes, you know our neighbours are so loud," asserted Mokwena, who hails from the Leribe district, Lesotho.

"So, whenever we beat them, we get that confidence [to talk back]."

None of the Pirates signings are in the starting eleven, but Mokwena has warned Chiefs to watch out for forward Gabadinho Mhango who's likely to come off the bench.

"I was happy when we announced the signing of [Fortune] Makaringe, but also Mhango - that's a top one. I think Mhango is going to help us improve even more."

In the other corner, Chiefs' Grace Matlou, who comes from Mokopane in Limpopo, has fired back.

Like Mokwena, Matlou is also oozing confidence ahead of the Soweto Derby now that Chiefs have roped in players like Zambian international striker, Lazarus Kambole.

"I'm a Khosi Queen and I've been a supporter of the club since I was very young," Matlou first pointed out.

"We are looking forward to beating Orlando Pirates on Saturday. We are more than ready and we have new signings that we trust. Kambole is there.

"Obviously, we will beat Pirates. We are not afraid of them," Matlou added.

