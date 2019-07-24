Soweto Derby tickets up for grabs!

Sowetan and Carling Black Label are giving away double tickets for the Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this Saturday (FNB Stadium, 3pm).

To stand a chance of winning these tickets, SMS Derby followed by your name, surname, ID number and city to 48470.

Terms and Conditions:

1. Each SMS is charged at R1.50 and errors will be billed. Free minutes do not apply.

2. The competition closes tomorrow at 11:59pm and winners will be notified by SMS.

3 Winners are responsible for their transport to and from the stadium.

4. Tiso Blackstar staff may not enter.