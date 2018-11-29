Nothing beats timeless magic of Mme's retired coal stove

A tear dropped down from my eye. I was visiting Mme (my grandmother) during varsity holidays when she told me Baba had sold the stove. The black Magic stove was not an ordinary stove. It was the stove of my childhood with many memories built around it during the winter months.

For years it held pride of place in the corner of the kitchen. We'd fire her up with wood or coal. We'd bake potatoes in the red-hot coals or toast bread in her oven.

Many a story I heard by her side remains with me to this day. Magic was so well-behaved, she never even smoked in the house but pumped all her smoke through the chimney.

This is the stove where I policed cakes when Mme baked for Christmas. This was the stove that kept me warm when I bathed in a waskom placed on a wooden bench to prepare for school.

During the summer, Magic would be rested while the paraffin primus stove took over the cooking responsibilities. Even then, Mme kept it shining at all times. Since the advent of electricity, it had been parked in the shack at the back of the house, gathering dust. The stove was sold for a pittance to those bakkie-driving umlungu scrap-metal dealers.

Surely, Baba could have consulted me, his older grandson about stofu sam samalahle inheritance.