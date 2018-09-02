Taxi drivers and looters hurt people's pockets

We left the mountain kingdom of Lesotho in the morning after a hectic weekend. I was still jaded from the hospitality of my blanket-wearing hosts in Maseru. Before we exited the border, we filled up the tank with reasonably priced petrol.

Although I'm told it is not safe to do so, I asked the attendant to shake my car like taxi drivers do to ensure the tank was filled to the brim. At R12.56 per litre, Lesotho is a motorist's paradise compared to South Africa.

I was about to take a nap before taking the wheel halfway to Johannesburg when I spied three bosomy ladies thumbing a ride as we left Ladybrand. I was suddenly wide awake and shouted at my driving companion to stop for the lasses.

I jumped out to help them put their luggage in the boot and welcomed them with a smile. They were headed to Bloemfontein. I fiddled with the stereo and searched for Babyface in my USB because the balladeer had previously served me well in eking out a cellphone number from a prospective lover.

Suddenly, we saw a taxi coming at full speed in the rear-view mirror. There were four brutes inside as it overtook us and blocked our path, forcing us to stop.

Our crime? Giving those ladies a ride. I could not believe my ears but arguing with omageza (taxi drivers) is like asking Juju to leave Jacob Zuma alone. Their logic was their industry was suffering losses if passengers chose to thumb a ride.