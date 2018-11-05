Sex tapes are a new gold mine for sex-crazed Mzansi people

One of the reasons my sex tape has not been leaked is because I don't have a sex tape. Although I am prolific on camera, I have chosen to stay behind rather than in front of the lens.

However, I am not against sex tapes. In fact, I believe sex tapes should be a genre or at least a sub-genre under the pornography category. The advent of the smartphone camera has greatly enhanced the art of the sex tape.

This means every Vusi, Pulane and Malusi can strip naked and press the record button. And unlike in the professional porn industry, film techniques such as light and costume play no part in the production.

The sex tape has thus grown exponentially and there is a huge appetite out there for it. The market likes the contents amateurish and raw. The consumer of the sex tape pays little attention to the striptease aspect of the production or whether it has any erotic value. However long or short, they will lap it up as soon as they receive it on their phones and then rush to comment.

Most people claim to create sex tapes and nudes to titillate their partners and for their own private consumption. Hence the false indignation and fake horror when the tape or pictures go public.