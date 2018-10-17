Nene chokes on curry as pantyhose saves my heart

Nobody saw it coming. I was under the knife when finance minister Nhlanhla Nene packed and left.

The strings holding my achy breaky heart together were starting to make my chest too tight.

The doctors cut my chest open and replaced the cable ties holding my aorta together with pantyhose.

The hosiery may be produced to adorn the female derriere, thighs and legs but many of you will remember many other uses such as tying hair locks when braided. Pantyhose also proved effective to shine my shoes back in my school days. So yes, I am proud that this intimate piece of the female accessory now resides close to my heart, literally.

The surgery went exceedingly well, more so since the patient survived. I was terribly apprehensive ahead of the operation. The first time I went under the scalpel, I was mercifully unconscious long before they wheeled me in, but this time I checked myself in.

I've read about patients catching pneumonia and croaking after successful surgery or sometimes having the wrong limb amputated by mistake. I showed up in hospital wearing a chastity belt just in case an exuberant surgeon cuts the wrong limb while I'm lying there helplessly.