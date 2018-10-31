Return to church fails to exorcise demons

I haven't been in church in two decades. The last time I graced a place of worship, my intentions were not holy. I went there because this lady I was courting had asked me to. Although I grew up in church, I bailed out as soon as my critical faculties deigned I was being fed mumbo-jumbo. However, I retain ownership of the black book and occasionally thumb through it, depending on my mood. I particularly like that verse where Jesus turns water into wine.

So, I dressed up and accompanied Maureen to one of those charismatic churches with an organist. I did not know a single hymn so I hummed and smiled like an idiot when everybody raised their hands and swayed with the spirit. The pastor, dressed to the nines, regaled us with stories of how angel Lucifer was once a trusted sergeant in heaven and a conductor of heaven's choir. Lucifer's wings, he said, were made of strings that he would strum to make music. That was until he went rogue and tempted Eve with an apple and believed he was more powerful than God.

Trouble started when the pastor welcomed those of us who were in the house for the first time and asked us to stand. A few souls stood up while I remained glued to my seat despite Maureen's elbow digging into my ribs. Later, when the collection plate circulated, I threw a pinkies (R50) but quickly retrieved R40 change despite disapproving stares. Forty bucks can buy two beers and I am prepared to risk embarrassment for two quarts any day.

At the end of the service, I grabbed my lady and made for the door but the pastor was already standing guard to bid believers farewell. He caught me by surprise when he lunged at my offered hand and hugged me.