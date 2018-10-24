A Ferrari will always stick out like a sore thumb in Venda

The vulgarity of it all is astounding. The brazen robbery of a rural bank certainly lacked finesse and daring artistry associated with a proper bank heist.

The theft of stokvel savings and mopani-preneurs' funds was callous in the extreme. The little-known VBS Mutual Bank, with branches you can count on the fingers of one hand, has laid bare the malfeasance of greed at the expense of the poor in this country.

Like everybody else and their poodle, I am perturbed by the putrid scourge of corruption, but for a different reason. The connivance and collusion of our politicians in corrupt activities demonstrates a lack of manners.

There is a need for The Straight & Two Beers School of Ethics to instil a culture of etiquette at the feeding trough. Some of the courses on offer will include Corruption 101 and Bribes For Beginners.

The course will be open to all politicians and government officials, including principals who pilfer school funds and feeding schemes, tjotjo-taking traffic officers and docket-shredding detectives.

The reckless manner in which corrupt politicians allow their spouses and nyatsis to flaunt their luxury cars and expensive rags on Instagram is a red flag.

That is exactly what one of the alleged looters of VBS Mutual Bank did before the scandal exploded in his face. By the time he asked the missus to delete her Insta-

ccount, it was too late.