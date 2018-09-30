Sex Olympics a chance for Mzansi's men to stand for something positive

In all the doom and gloom hanging over South Africa, it is difficult to come across good news these days.

Wretched as we are told hell will be, I doubt the unemployment statistics in Satan's inferno are as bad as what we are seeing in the land of Ramaphosa. With 26% of our working-age population without a job, this country is really on its knees.

As if that is not enough, our crime stats have put Mzansi up there among countries racked by civil war, though we are supposed to be at peace. Rape and murder is the staple of daily headlines. It's so bad that even our toddlers are not safe from rapists - at a restaurant, of all places.

Depressingly, South Africa also rates close to the bottom when it comes to mathematical literacy of our students. Imagine my joy when I stumbled upon a bit of cheery news this week. An international study by Victoria Milan, a dating website for people looking for extramarital affairs, has concluded that men have stepped up their game in the bedroom. My country ranked fifth, with a whopping 85% of women reportedly having their G-spot tickled with multiple orgasms. As we all know, this is the holy grail of pleasurable nookie.

I am certain that had I been polled, our ranking could have increased by a percentage point. I smiled to myself when I interrogated the survey because it mitigated the stereotype of local men as good-for-nothings who batter their women and rape their grandmothers.