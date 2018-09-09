My collection of five-cent coins will help offset latest petrol price hike

I cannot remember exactly when I started but I have an extensive collection of five-cent coins. I am not a numismatic in the true sense of the word per se as I did not accumulate the stash to study the coins or as a hobby. I am more like a bibliophile.

I think I started hoarding the stash because I had street kids and car guards on my back, so I just chucked the bronze coins in the car's ashtray. However, none of those asking me to throw a coin their way appreciated my gesture when I offered them. Even my own sprogs deemed me a scrooge when I asked them to raid the ashtray when they needed cash for snacks.

Today's five-cent coin has a bad rap compared to the value of the shiny silver coin in my day. Back in those days, five cents went a long way as I could buy a ginger biscuit, sweet aid cooler and still be left with the change to tithe at church.

My collection has been gathering dust since nobody appreciates they are still legal tender at the market. As a matter of fact, some stores reject them outright for a purchase.