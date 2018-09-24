Why not call for corporal punishment again before ganja babalas subsides?

Sometimes I feel sorry for our government. I'm one of the fiercest critics of the government for the myriad ways they fail communities, but I acknowledge there are things the government does right.

For instance, free condoms are a luxury enjoyed by few countries around the world.

The so-called RDP houses have become an entitlement even when some people can afford to build their own houses or even afford to convert the RDPs into double storeys.

Then, of course, there are child grants enjoyed by millions every month. Students also receive free meals through the school feeding scheme, and finally, we now have free tertiary education following violent protests that spooked the government two years ago.

In the midst of all these freebies, we also enjoy the most liberal laws this side of the equator. Corporal punishment has been banned at home and at schools, leaving a vacuum that has bedevilled teachers and parents alike.

Some of us who bore the brunt of the stick at school remember fondly those days when a teacher would make you bend over and give you three strokes on the buttocks.

With hindsight, and the pain of a beating just a faint memory, we look back fondly at those days. I remember Maru-matsho, a fearsome stick covered with black masking tape that my maths teacher, City, wielded at the slightest provocation if you could not factorise an X.