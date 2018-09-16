Remind me to plead temporary insanity

I've finally lost it. I knew it would come to this when I would turn the house upside down looking for my spectacles when they were perched on my nose.

I am sure you have also looked for your car keys while you held them in your hand but what I'm talking about today is not a laughing matter.

There was a time when I remembered characters I read about in novels, such as Milly, the Piccadilly streetwalker in James Hadley Chase's Mallory. My memory served me very well over the years and I owe my education to it because I hated studying.

The first signs of retrogressive amnesia hit me last Sunday when my cousin and I were walking to our favourite tavern for a snooker tournament.

Suddenly, a Vrrphaa screeched up next to us and the driver got into animated salutations with us.

"Hey Mavusana, unqabile my bru," said the chap, who I swear I'd never seen in my life. I played along for the sake of being polite until he left. Then I asked Tuks, my cousin, to remind me who the guy was.

"I've never seen him before. I thought you knew him. He knows your name," said my cousin and we burst out laughing at what had just happened. We let the incident slide but it was the second incident on the same day that left me unhinged.