Thulare extends olive branch to KK
Bapedi king, Victor Thulare III, who recently won a court battle for the leadership of the Bapedi nation, has appointed a task team to reach out to his rival Kgagudi Kenneth "KK" Sekhukhune to help forge unity in the Bapedi kingdom.
The peace move comes after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed an appeal application by Sekhukhune to review and set aside the Nhlapo Commission of Inquiry's ruling which endorsed Thulare as the rightful king of Bapedi.
The decision to reach out to KK Sekhukhune was taken at a unity dialogue meeting at Thulare's Maebe Tjate III Great Palace in Mohlaletse last Sunday.
The meeting was attended by more than 250 local chiefs and indunas.
Thulare is the son of late king Rhyane Thulare, the rightful king of Bapedi who refused to take over the kingship from his mother who had been appointed as regent.
KK, as Sekhukhune is known, took over the reins in his place as acting king.
The Nhlapo commission, however, later endorsed Thulare as the rightful heir.
Sekhukhune's spokesperson, Makotanyane Morwamoche, said that they were not aware of Thulare's meeting with other local chiefs including any attempt to reach out to KK.
Despite saying they would wait to hear from the peace brokers, Morwamoche said Sekhukhune had already filed papers at the Supreme Court of Appeal to petition the court to hear his application to set aside and review Thulare's appointment as king of Bapedi.