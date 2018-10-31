Thulare extends olive branch to KK

Bapedi king, Victor Thulare III, who recently won a court battle for the leadership of the Bapedi nation, has appointed a task team to reach out to his rival Kgagudi Kenneth "KK" Sekhukhune to help forge unity in the Bapedi kingdom.

The peace move comes after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed an appeal application by Sekhukhune to review and set aside the Nhlapo Commission of Inquiry's ruling which endorsed Thulare as the rightful king of Bapedi.

The decision to reach out to KK Sekhukhune was taken at a unity dialogue meeting at Thulare's Maebe Tjate III Great Palace in Mohlaletse last Sunday.