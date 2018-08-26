Trump won't locate Azania on Google maps

Donald Trump is at it again. The Apprentice is reportedly miffed with the governing ANC's policy to expropriate land without compensation.

He has tasked his foreign affairs minister Mike Pompeo to study the ANC's decision and the "large-scale killing of farmers".

We should be worried.

Trump has never disguised his disdain for Africa. He once tweeted that he liked Nelson Mandela but "South Africa is a crime-ridden mess that is just waiting to explode". Last year, he called the Third World "s*** hole" countries.

Trump also created a new African country last September when he told the UN he was impressed with the health-care system of "Nambia". Nobody knew whether he had created this country by combining Zambia and Namibia given his penchant for tomfoolery.

However, whenever America takes an interest in your country, there is reason to be concerned. The US deems itself the policeman of the world and has countless times invaded countries on the flimsiest of excuses. Almost all occupiers of the White House since the end of World War 2 have started wars on foreign soil in the name of exporting their Mac-democracy. Instead, those poor countries are left mired in squalor when the CNN cameras leave town.