It's all systems go for annual gospel event

The annual Royal Gospel and Heritage festival organisers have vowed that they have cleaned up their mess and will produce a top-notch gig this year.

This after the seventh instalment of the show last year turned chaotic.

Event chairperson Shandukani Nesengani promised that all was in order.

Nesengani said: "We are never going to allow anyone to introduce any element that has to do with our show and try and plug into our show without our consent. We are never going to do that. So, if you want to do something with us, it must be approved.

"We are not going to be in a position where we are going to allow people to do as they wish. As soon as we know and pick up something that is not aligned to us we are going to try and stop it because it taints our brand."

To kick off the festivities, organisers launched the line-up of artists last weekend, which featured gospel artists Dr Tumi and Khaya Mthethwa, 15-year-old rapper Jack Bunny, AKA, amapiano group 012 and Limpopo's Beyonce, Makhadzi.

The event will be held at the Royal Gardens in Thohoyandou, Venda, on September 13 and 14.