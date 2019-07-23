Turning the tide after Gugu's death

They say time heals all wounds and popular race car driver Gugu Zulu's widow, Letshego, has chosen to live life.

Letshego did that through her memoir called I Choose to Live: Life After Losing Gugu, which is her full story of the roller coaster of emotions she went through after going on an epic adventure with her beloved late hubby, only to return to SA alone.

Gugu died while attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania as part of the #Trek4Mandela campaign in 2016.

The 34-year-old biokineticist and adventure enthusiast had been under the microscope since the tragic death of Gugu.

She said she made the choice to be free.

"You make a choice; whether to allow grief to freeze you or free you," she said. "I don't mind the microscope. Having been in the public eye for such a long time I have learnt to manage the microscope at my level.

"When I came back from Kilimanjaro back in 2016, the microscope was not easy to deal with.

"When I walked into a restaurant, everybody noticed me and you are met with eyes of pity and sadness.

"I found myself literally keeping my eyes down for quite some time because I just did not want to be met with eyes of pity and sadness... until I made the choice to start living life and then those eyes changed their tune.

"Then I was met with eyes of joy and happiness," said Letshego.

"That just made the microscope a little bit easier or palatable to deal with."