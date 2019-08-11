SA's new beauty queen aims to touch lives

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi wants to use her reign as Mzansi's most beautiful woman to give hope.

Tunzi, 25, snatched the title during a glittering event held at Times Square Sun Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria, on Friday night. It was her second attempt.

"With this title, I am really hoping to touch lives," said the public relations graduate who works for top PR firm Ogilvy in Cape Town.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD