Campbell shows why he's still music maestro

Despite not having any new music, American R&B singer Tevin Campbell managed to pull in a capacity crowd when he made his fourth appearance in Mzansi on Friday night.

Thousands of Dandelion and Can We Talk fans flocked to Sun Arena in Pretoria to witness the music maestro in action. Campbell, 42, wowed the crowd, showing he was still in demand as both young and old revellers sang along to some of his classic tunes.

The sold-out show was proof that Campbell's fan base in Mzansi was solid and it also surprised him as he said he was reluctant to come back for the fourth time.

Wearing a black suit, Campbell received a standing ovation the moment he stepped onto stage with women screaming their lungs out.

He performed Dandelion, Brown Eyed Girl, Can We Talk and I'm Ready among the hit songs that made him popular among Mzansi R&B heads.