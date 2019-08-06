Campbell shows why he's still music maestro
Despite not having any new music, American R&B singer Tevin Campbell managed to pull in a capacity crowd when he made his fourth appearance in Mzansi on Friday night.
Thousands of Dandelion and Can We Talk fans flocked to Sun Arena in Pretoria to witness the music maestro in action. Campbell, 42, wowed the crowd, showing he was still in demand as both young and old revellers sang along to some of his classic tunes.
The sold-out show was proof that Campbell's fan base in Mzansi was solid and it also surprised him as he said he was reluctant to come back for the fourth time.
Wearing a black suit, Campbell received a standing ovation the moment he stepped onto stage with women screaming their lungs out.
He performed Dandelion, Brown Eyed Girl, Can We Talk and I'm Ready among the hit songs that made him popular among Mzansi R&B heads.
Earlier on, the crowd was kept entertained by the likes of Amanda Black, who gave a sterling performance. Afro-soul singer Ringo Madlingozi was also in the curtain-raising line-up and did not disappoint.
During a press conference in the week, Campbell said he was reluctant to come back to the country and perform without new music. He first toured Mzansi in the late 90s then came back in 2013 and 2016.
"I was really self-conscious to come back so soon. When I was asked to be a part of the celebration I was thinking to myself maybe people are going to say why is he coming back so soon? But when I get here I get treated like a king. It never ceases to amaze me.
"People treat me too well. I feel like I am undeserving of the love that I get."
He said his Mzansi crowd had a different appreciation for R&B because he does not do as many shows in the US as he does in SA.