Johnny, the 'bridge' we all needed

After all had been said and done to relive the life and times of revered late musician and anthropologist Jonathan "Johnny" Clegg, it was left to one of his closest colleagues to say the final word.

Clegg's longstanding back- up singer Mandisa Dlanga paid her last respects to him through song during the memorial service held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

Dlanga, 66, gathered all her emotions to perform one last time during the service as she took mourners down memory lane.

"I didn't even think I would manage to sing," she said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the memorial service, Dlanga said she met the former Juluka member in 1986 when he was scouting for backup singers.

He needed female voices for his song Johnny Third World Child, which Dlanga said he loved.

"A couple of weeks after that he asked me to be his backing vocalist for his first show at the Market Warehouse."

Dlanga had worked with Stimela and Ray Phiri in the early 80s before she permanently joined Clegg's band at the age of 33.