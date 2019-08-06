Qwana hints at witchcraft after car bursts into flames

Musician Aubrey Qwana escaped a near-death experience when his luxury car burst into flames in Joburg while he and his manager were travelling in it on Thursday evening.

Qwana, 27, popularly known for his hit single Ngaqonywa, which features DJ Tira, was on his way home from Denver along Main Reef Road off-ramp when his Mercedes-Benz C-Class caught alight.

His manager Celimpilo Manyathi was driving at the time of the incident and told Sunday World that the car had burnt to ashes.

"We are quite shocked, especially due to how it happened. We are devastated. Much thought is running through our minds," said Manyathi.

He said they did not open a case with the police as the German machine worth more than R700,000 was not insured and no-one sustained injuries.

"Unfortunately, the car was not insured, which also brings much regret."