Lorna Maseko joins forces with gin maker

Celebrity chef and media personality Lorna Maseko is stamping her authority on the culinary industry.

This after the likeable TV presenter announced that she has joined forces with a popular alcoholic beverage as its ambassador.

"I've always loved Tanqueray and to be able to join the family is absolutely amazing," explained Maseko.

Maseko declined to say how much the international deal was worth but noted that the campaign included her visiting the gin company headquarters in Seville, Spain.

This gave her a first-hand experience of how the popular boozy drink was brewed.

She said in a statement: "The process is authentic and the craftsmanship is distinctive. I'm super stoked and looking forward to the journey."