Lorna Maseko joins forces with gin maker
Celebrity chef and media personality Lorna Maseko is stamping her authority on the culinary industry.
This after the likeable TV presenter announced that she has joined forces with a popular alcoholic beverage as its ambassador.
"I've always loved Tanqueray and to be able to join the family is absolutely amazing," explained Maseko.
Maseko declined to say how much the international deal was worth but noted that the campaign included her visiting the gin company headquarters in Seville, Spain.
This gave her a first-hand experience of how the popular boozy drink was brewed.
She said in a statement: "The process is authentic and the craftsmanship is distinctive. I'm super stoked and looking forward to the journey."
Maseko was selected alongside reality star Blue Mbombo, who also jetted off to Spain as an ambassador for the brand.
Diageo's head of public relations Lesedi Mashale said the selection of the two celebs was "an organic fit". The company distributes Tanqueray in SA.
"We have noticed that she [Maseko] has been a brand lover for three to four years already. I think of the different passion points that the brand is associated with, from food to craft," she said.
"She is great on social media and attracts a lot of media attention and talkability. It was organic and also [about] her sincerity."
Alfred Tsotetsi, who spoke on behalf of Mbombo, said that she was thrilled.
"Blue is a beautiful girl... and she didn't want to ask many questions. She was really thrilled when she was told about the partnership.
"We don't really have a lot of expectation as regards to being a friend of the brand," he said.