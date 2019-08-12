Lady Luck smiles on band members

Members of Afro jazz band IziQhaza were lucky to escape with broken bones after they were involved in a horrific car accident in KwaZulu-Natal last week Sunday.

Khanyisa Mbuthu, 29, Mbongeni Mavuso, 26, and their driver were travelling back from the Zululand stronghold of Nongoma when the accident happened.

The accident happened on the same day that Mbuthu was featured in Sunday World talking about the plight of plus-size models in Mzansi.

Mbuthu escaped with a broken arm while Mavuso suffered a broken sternum that affected his chest.

She confirmed that she was discharged on Thursday and that Mavuso, who was first admitted to the intensive care unit of a Nongoma private hospital, was still in hospital.

She said both of them were passengers at the time the accident happened, noting that the driver escaped unharmed.