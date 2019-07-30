Yvonne Chaka Chaka: Princess adds accolade

Africa's princess, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, was delightfully surprised when the Zanzibar International Film Festival awarded her with a lifetime achievement award last Friday.

Chaka Chaka was recognised for her contribution to music since 1985, which has made her a favourite in Africa.

Music is not her only gift - she also excels in the role of mother to four boys, is an entrepreneur, businesswoman and a philanthropist.

The renowned musician, whose real name is Yvonne Machaka, was on the island to sing at the 22nd Zanzibar International Film Festival hosted at Ngome Kongwe and to teach African youngsters about her music.

Chaka Chaka performed her hit songs including Umqombothi, Motherland and the unforgettable I'm In Love with a DJ from her debut album.

"Every award to me is big because it's unexpected, one does work without expectations so every award to me is quite big, acceptable and exciting, even after 34 years in the music industry.

"Nobody told me about this award, it came as a very big surprise because I had gone to the film festival, which has a music element, to do master classes with young people as part of the Princess of Africa Foundation," she says.

She recalls that she yearned to become a singing superstar and entered Sugar Shack, a talent show in 1981.

She was the first black child to appear on SA television screens.

Her talent was discovered at the age of 19 by Phil Hollis of Dephon Records.

She was performing around Soweto, her home town.