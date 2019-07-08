Commercial crimes court grants Joburg swindler bail

A Joburg woman accused of swindling investors of millions of rands was this week granted bail by the Joburg commercial crimes court.

Hlomang Empowerment Group chairperson Moliki "Dixie" Kolisang, who allegedly defrauded her clients of more than R1.2m, was granted R2 ,000 bail.

Kolisang allegedly pulled the wool over several people's eyes by promising them extraordinary returns if they invested in her property development scheme.

Some of the investors took their life savings and bonuses and poured them into Kolisang's scheme after she told them she was going to build a mall in Limpopo and a university in Mpumalanga.

According to some of the victims, Kolisang promised to pay them interest quarterly and also promised they would be co-owners of the properties.

According to documents seen by Sunday World, Hlomang Empowerment Group, which is under liquidation, operated under KwaZulu Ladies Club with the sole aim of empowering women.

One of the complainants, Kelibone Somfula from Ormonde, south of Joburg, said she lost R1.1m which she had invested for herself and on behalf of her relatives since 2014.

Somfula, 57, said the detailed pamphlets, perfectly conducted presentation meetings and the group's tax number convinced her to join the scheme.

"Registration was R500 and we had to pay a 10% admission fee for any amount we wanted to invest into the group. We believed it wasn't a scam because they had all the necessary documents and gave us a certificate for every payment we made," she said.