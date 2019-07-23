Glam Kruger camps not for faint-hearted

Glamping, loosely meaning glamorous camping, has become a new way to enjoy the outdoors - even during the winter season.

A group of journalists found this out when they were invited to tour a "secret location" within the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga last week.

No one knew about the mysterious location and host Judiet Barnes kept the adrenaline junkies excited when she told the story of a leopard and lion that were heard fighting near their sleeping area.

Although we were tired from the six-hour trip to the Kruger gate, we could not wait to finish the mouth-watering lunch at Skukuza Rest Camp and explore what we imagined was utopia.

It was another 45 minutes of driving inside the park to get to the tented area in the middle of the bush, and our ranger, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Thulani, kept us interested in the mysterious site. Upon arrival at the glamping site, Barnes warned us to always be in the sight of the camouflage-dressed rangers.

It was only then that we were told we were standing right in the middle of unfenced lion and leopard territory - and there was no way back.