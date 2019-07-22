Thembi Mtshali-Jones recognised in US

Veteran actress and musician Thembi Mtshali-Jones' artistic talents have been recognised in the US.

The artist, best known for her role as Sis' Thoko in the old sitcom Sgudi 'Snaysi, will be honoured with a Living Legends Award at the National Black Theatre Festival 2019, to be hosted in North Carolina later this month.

The award will celebrate the theatre veteran for her passion for and contribution to the black theatre industry.

Mtshali-Jones, 69, who is now acting on e.tv production Imbewu as MaNdlovu, said she was excited to be honoured at the international ceremony that searches every country for the best talent annually.

"I am excited that I will be sharing the stage with other veterans to celebrate our talent. This shows that there are people who are mindful of drama arts and are willing to put our names on the map. I'm much happy," she said.

She said she received the news in February that she was going to be honoured alongside American actors Marjorie Moon and Roscoe Orman.