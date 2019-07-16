Joseph Komani: All the world's a stage

Playwright Joseph Komani may have not been raised in the deep valleys of the Eastern Cape but his interest in his culture bagged him two awards last week.

The proud Xhosa first bagged the Ovation Award at the week-long National Arts Festival before he was called on stage to grab his major prize, the Standard Bank Gold Ovation Award - both for his exceptional production of the stage play Xova.

In his own language, Komani explained that the play uses creativity to narrate a story that is a reality to most black South African women.

In it a Xhosa single mother from an Eastern Cape village is trying her best to grant her daughter the best opportunities in the absence of a father figure in her life.

The father vanishes and returns home nine years later to claim back his position as man of the house.

The 29-year-old from Centurion in Pretoria says he had always heard such stories being told about households in the villages and decided to address the subject in a play in his home language.