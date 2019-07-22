Nomzamo Mbatha now filmmaker

Media darling Nomzamo Mbatha has yet again spread her wings and ventured into film production.

The Mzansi actress, known for her role as Thandeka on Mzansi Magic's telenovela Isibaya, wrote a short film titled 2 Grams And A Sunrise, which made its South African premiere yesterday at the Durban International Film Festival 2019.

The 15-minute film made its international premiere in Spain earlier this year.

Mbatha, who co-produced the film alongside the controversial Inxeba writer Malusi Bhengu, also plays the role of a fading gqom artist called Zee.

The artist, who is losing her glitz and glam, leaves the suburbs in search of her legendary jazz artist father in the streets of Hillbrow, Joburg.

The film was inspired by the artwork and music that is found around the notorious neighbourhood and aims to tell the story of family unity.