Burning passion leads to smoking-hot art

Art on a canvas had for years been restricted to painting, photography and drawing but artists are evolving and creating masterpieces and new art forms, writes Boitumelo Kgobotlo.

SMOKE AND FLAME ART

Self-taught artist Anathi "Elpee" Nkanyuza buys a pack of candles a month and uses the smoke from the flame to create his masterpieces.

His skill requires holding the canvas horizontally, while the candle is held vertically and burns to create a portrait.

Nkanyuza, 24, from the small town of Tsomo in the Eastern Cape, says he fell in love with candles and canvases when he realised that studying fine arts did not include this "exciting experience".

Not a fine arts student himself, the civil engineering dropout started drawing as a young boy and believed he was the best artist in his class at Kwasa English Medium School.

He says his passion won him second place at the school's competition in 2009. He also reached the second round on SA's Got Talent in 2017.