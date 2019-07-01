Penis camera spices up sex

Willy Wonker just got a new toy that allows you to do more than just bump and grind.

You can now view your best performance at never-before-seen angles, thanks to the GoPro Cock Cam.

The penis camera, which records your intimate bedroom vibes, is said to be a user-friendly and sophisticated sex toy.

According to its website, the Cock Cam costs about R2,300 and is "a revolutionary sex toy that allows you to record all of your erotic moments at angles never seen before".

It doesn't only record the moment really up close and personal, it also adds to the male's sexual pleasure.

The GoPro camera is attached to a black cock silicone ring which is well-known for keeping an erection for longer. The ring stretches to the shaft of the erect penis.