Penis camera spices up sex
Willy Wonker just got a new toy that allows you to do more than just bump and grind.
You can now view your best performance at never-before-seen angles, thanks to the GoPro Cock Cam.
The penis camera, which records your intimate bedroom vibes, is said to be a user-friendly and sophisticated sex toy.
According to its website, the Cock Cam costs about R2,300 and is "a revolutionary sex toy that allows you to record all of your erotic moments at angles never seen before".
It doesn't only record the moment really up close and personal, it also adds to the male's sexual pleasure.
The GoPro camera is attached to a black cock silicone ring which is well-known for keeping an erection for longer. The ring stretches to the shaft of the erect penis.
The ring will trap blood in the penis for longer and increase the total amount of blood, making for a stronger erection.
It's therefore ideal for men who suffer from erectile dysfunction. It's also said to be splash-proof.
The camera takes pictures as well as videos and the battery lasts up to 90 minutes. The images and videos are immediately transferred to an App installed on your phone or tablet through WiFi.
Internationally acclaimed clinical sexologist and founder of Dr Eve, Marlene Wasserman, said she was recruited to be the toy's ambassador in SA but declined the offer after she realised that no South African man had ever enquired about it.
However, she did say that Mzanzi men had responded well to cock rings because they were "non-invasive".
"I am not sure [if] GoPro will be successful in SA, which is why I'm not selling it in my store," she said.
"It's a little too sophisticated for me. People get confused with sex toys, so I like to keep it simple. I know that regular vibrating cock rings sell really well."
Wasserman said couples willing to buy the Cock Cam should agree on filming the process and remember that it would be a violation of another's privacy if posted on social media.