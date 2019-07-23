Arsonist turns heat on municipality

A Free State man is in hospital under heavy police guard following an arson incident at a local municipality's offices two weeks ago.

The 45-year-old man was treated for severe burn wounds at the Dihlabeng Provincial Hospital in Bethlehem after a fire gutted the Nketoana municipality offices.

Police spokesperson Puleng Lebakeng confirmed that a case of arson was opened at Reitz police station.

"Police are investigating a case of arson. A 45-year-old man, who is an alleged suspect in this case, is expected to appear in court soon. He has since been hospitalised and has not yet appeared in court.

"They say he is suspected to be the one who burnt the finance office at municipal offices," said Lebakeng.