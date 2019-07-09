Game-changing duo on Forbes list

The dream of appearing in Forbes magazine has come true for Aisha Baker and Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina. These local game changers have made it onto the elite Forbes 30 under 30 in Africa list, a list of 30 people under the age of 30 who are shaking up the continent.

Baker, 29, is an award-winning blogger and influencer while Madonko-Nderezina is a 25-year-old entrepreneur. They have both had overwhelming reactions to the international nod.

Age ain't a factor in success for Khanyisile

Entrepreneur Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina says that he was moved by the acknowledgement from Forbes.

"I always had the dream of being on Forbes and to have made it to [the] 30 under 30 [list] means everything to me. I mean, what entrepreneur doesn't have it in mind? I had it in mind, I just never thought it would come so soon," he says, beaming with excitement.

The Zimbabwean, who is based in SA, co-founded Sakhile Madonko Enterprises in 2015. He saw a gap in the provision of strategy, consulting, business development and growth advisory services for small businesses.

As CEO, he says the main challenge has been trying to win over reluctant older businessmen who lack faith in his vision.

"I have realised that it ceases being about your capabilities but usually becomes about how young you are. Age should not be a factor, rather experience [should].

"The 25-year-old says that he plans to build his consultancy in the next five years. "I also want to expand the industry focus of the parent company as I would love to create a platform to process primarily agricultural goods and own the distribution channels as well; basically own the entire system."

Cape Town mother's inspiring blogs help her rise to top