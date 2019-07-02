Goatskin paintings for kings, queens

Artist Nesta "Nina" Lemma Guya is making goatskin paintings the next best thing.

The 44 year old has, through her work, immortalised various heads of state and powerful influencers for over 20 years.

Guya, who lives in Pretoria with her family, describes her work as "post-abstract realism", using mainly shapes, colours, line combinations, textures and objects, to give character and colour to her feelings and thoughts.

"Art can be a powerful tool in preventing problems, as well as in helping the individual to feel better about themselves. I hope that each of my pieces will communicate with the conscious and subconscious mind of the observer," she says.

Guya is the daughter of well-known Ethiopian artist Lemma Guya, who she regards as her greatest influence.