Zanda paves her own way to the top

Vocalist Zanda Zakuza is on the rise to become one of house music's leading ladies.

Zakuza features on the hot new track Over The Moon by Tendaness.

She was also the killer voice on last year's number one hit, Skeleton Move by Master KG.

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter from Durban first came to the spotlight in 2015 with a song called Umvulo, featuring DJ Mdix, where she managed to merge Gqom with her raspy vocal elements.

She said doors have been opening since she featured on Prince Kaybee's Ngomso and Club Controller.

The first thing she does before merging her vocals to a beat is to ask the producer what they want the song to be about.

"I try to merge their vision with mine. Prince Kaybee was always vocal about what he wanted on a song, which made things easier for me when writing. However, Master KG wasn't like that, so I had to channel what I was feeling in the studio at the time," she said.