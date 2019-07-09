Zanda paves her own way to the top
Vocalist Zanda Zakuza is on the rise to become one of house music's leading ladies.
Zakuza features on the hot new track Over The Moon by Tendaness.
She was also the killer voice on last year's number one hit, Skeleton Move by Master KG.
The 26-year-old singer and songwriter from Durban first came to the spotlight in 2015 with a song called Umvulo, featuring DJ Mdix, where she managed to merge Gqom with her raspy vocal elements.
She said doors have been opening since she featured on Prince Kaybee's Ngomso and Club Controller.
The first thing she does before merging her vocals to a beat is to ask the producer what they want the song to be about.
"I try to merge their vision with mine. Prince Kaybee was always vocal about what he wanted on a song, which made things easier for me when writing. However, Master KG wasn't like that, so I had to channel what I was feeling in the studio at the time," she said.
Following in the footsteps of Lady Zamar, Mpumi and Busiswa, she said: "I've always had to fight my way through because being a female musician in this industry is not easy."
Songs such as Moonlight, Wadika, Mbizana and Udlala Kabi have propelled her to become her own woman in the industry.
"There are always people who think you can't get the job done or expect you to settle out of desperation... I took a stand from the get go," she said
She added that she was now at a point where she knows who she is and what she wants.
"I know what I don't like and I'm very vocal about that."
This week she dropped her debut single Love U as U R, a song about self-love and acceptance.
"I always say that if I wasn't driven by my passion for music I wouldn't be here. I stayed true to myself and that's why you won't find me imitating any other artist. I will stay in my own lane and tell my own stories, inspire and entertain the nation the best way I know how. Most importantly, I will drink water and mind my own business," she added.