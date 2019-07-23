Killing leaves mom devastated

The mother of an 18-year-old schoolboy who was shot and killed during a protest at a mine in Limpopo on Wednesday has been left devastated.

Botshelo Petja from Bolopa village in Ga-Mphahlele area was killed, allegedly by Dithabeng chrome mine security guards, during a protest by the local community.

Botshelo, a grade 11 learner at Kgaga-Tlou secondary school, died before he could fulfil his dream of being an architect.

Botshelo's uncle, Pelebele Petja, said his sister was too heart-broken to talk or eat since the death of her only son.

Petja told Sunday World that it pained him to see his sister broken.

"We are hurting as a family. My sister is shattered. A young boy who we were looking forward to having around for a long time was taken away from us in a very painful manner. He died for the things he knew nothing about.

"Botshelo was a cool boy who was positive about life. He had a passion for drawing and was doing engineering subjects at school so that he could become an architect. But that will never happen because his life was cut short," said Petja.

Petja said on the day of the incident, he had received a call from his relatives asking him to come home urgently. When he arrived, he was told his nephew had been shot by mine security officers. "I arrived at the scene and found Botshelo in a pool of blood. I immediately took him and put him in my car and drove to the hospital where he died upon arrival."