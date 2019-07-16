Sponsors turn their backs on kwaito awards show

The Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards (MKHMA) is stuck as companies refuse to sponsor them.

At the centre of the refusal is last year's event where kwaito star and convicted rapist, Brickz, was allowed to perform during their nomination show held in August. Sponsors such as TransAfrica Radio pulled out of the awards show after media personalities such as Ntsiki Mazwai ignited a social media storm.

This year, the MKHMA were trying to ensure that history does not repeat itself, according to the organisers.

MKHMA spokesperson Glen Stephens said they had gone to various companies, including the department of arts and culture, requesting financial assistance, only to have the door shut in their faces.

"It's a struggle and we feel sad, and it is painful because when someone talks about kwaito many people just close the door," said Stephens.

"After the saga, TransAfrica Radio had told us that we were not supposed to be associated with Brickz.

"The negative feedback has been that no one wants to be associated with our brand."