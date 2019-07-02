Ladies behold: the beauty of Afcon

Fifa Women's World Cup fever has gripped the nation's boys, so thank goodness for the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicked off last weekend. Now, there's eye candy for the girls too.

With the Proteas' dismal performance at the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, we have turned our focus on the Afcon.

Pity Cameroon - who are the title holders - were stripped of their opportunity to host. We were looking forward to seeing what Cameroon had to offer on and off the field.

Nevertheless, the Egyptians, who have just completed their Ramadaan period, are proving to be worthy hosts.

So engulfed are their soccer fans in the sport that one Mohamed Salah lookalike, an Ahmed Sayed Nada, grew his beard and hair after learning they share a striking resemblance.